The annual Bee Day returns to Rippon Lodge Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 10. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can learn about honey bees and how a hive works, view a working beehive, find out how to protect bees and get some local honey. Admission to the event is $5. Children under 6 get in free.
Remember that bees are temperamental and may sting. People who are allergic to bees or honey should take precautions or not attend. Refrain from wearing black or perfume because those things attract bees. Rippon Lodge is located at 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
Also on Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the Prince William County African American History and Culture Bus Tour offers a day-long tour to explore the unique and powerful stories of the African American history of the county.
Meet the bus at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, at 12239 Bristow Road, for the tour across the county to step back in time from the 1800s to the 1960s to learn about forgotten sites, as well as the lifestyle, challenges and power of education. The tour will include a stop at Prince William Forest Park and more. Lunch will be included in the $70 tour. Reservations are required. Call 703-365-7895 to register.
Children between eight and 13 can experience the life of a Civil War soldier at camp during the Civil War Advanced Camp at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon from Aug. 12-16. Children will have the opportunity to interact with famous officers from the war, expand their knowledge of campaign life, learn about the cavalry, participate in artillery drill and build a sunshade. Attendance in the Basic Civil War Camp is not a requirement. Skills taught during the basic camp will be reviewed in the advanced camp.
The $150 camp includes a tour of the Manassas National Battlefield Park. Call 703-365-7895 to register. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is located at 12239 Bristow Road in Bristow.
Also at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is the Native American Campfire, which will be held Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a campfire and marshmallows and learn about the native people who lived in Prince William County before the first Europeans arrived.
Handle artifacts and compare Native American life of more than 400 years ago to living today. The cost if $5 per person and children under 2 are free.
The Paranormal Investigation and Overnight returns to Ben Lomond Hospital on Aug. 17 and 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, in partnership with East Coast Research and Investigation of the Paranormal, or ECRIP, will host a seminar where people can learn about paranormal investigation techniques and work alongside ECRIP members conducting investigations as they spend the night at the Civil War hospital. Light refreshments will be served in the morning and people should bring their own bedding material. Reservations are required for the $75 event. Call 703-367-7872 to register. Ben Lomond is located
at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Ben Lomond is also the place to be for Museum Kids Monday on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Children 9 and under who attend will explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch with hands-on
activities and crafts. Parents must be able to attend the $5 event with their children. Reservations are not required. Contact Ben Lomond at 793-367-7872 to learn about the subject for August.
The Battle of Kettle Run Anniversary Tours will run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 25 at the Bristoe Station Heritage Battlefield Park. Join battlefield staff and volunteers to recognize the 175th anniversary of Stonewall Jackson's capture of Bristoe Station and the Battle of Kettle Run. While the battle was small, it was bloody and took a toll on the regiments that fought there. It also was the opening battle of Second Manassas. Plan to visit for specialized walking tours that will make the forgotten battle come to life.
The Rippon Lodge Car Show will be at the Rippon Lodge Historic Site between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug 24. A display of vintage cars will be on the lodge lawn. People will be able to take pictures of the vehicles, ask questions and vote on their favorite. Enjoy the music and food will be for sale. Guided tours of the historic lodge, for $5 per person, will be on the hour. Car clubs
and individuals must register at 703-499-9812. Donations will be accepted.
The Car Show Movie Night at Rippon Lodge will be that same evening. They will feature the film "Bullitt" with Steve McQueen in an all guts no glory story of a San Francisco cop determined to find the underworld kingpin who killed a witness under his protection. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. A $5 donation is suggested.
"History by the Campfire: Shepherdstown Comes to Manassas" will be at the Ben Lomond Historic Site on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Roast marshmallows over a campfire and learn some history at the same time. On July 21, 1862, Ben Lomond was overrun by hundreds of young men who were wounded in the Battle of First Manassas. Many of the boys were from Shepherdstown in what is now West Virginia. Learn about who the soldiers were and how the days and nights at Ben Lomond affected their lives. Registration is not required for the $5 event. Children under 2 get in free.
