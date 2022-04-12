Come experience the Road to the Resurrection, a family outdoor event for all ages filled with powerful moments that surround the death and resurrection of Jesus.
The event is Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at All Saints’ Church. All Saints’ is located at 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22912, next to Hylton Chapel.
The Road to the Resurrection will feature:
- Hands-on Bible-time experiences
- Live animals
- Costumed Friends
- Door Prizes
- Easter Egg Hunt!
Bring your basket for a hide-n- find Easter Egg Hunt on church grounds for toddlers through age 11.
The rain date is Saturday, April 23.
For more info, go to www.allsaintswoodbridge.org or All Saints' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintswoodbridge/. If you have questions, please contact Tara Pedersen at tpedersen@allsaintswoodbridge.org.
