Fire damages Bristow home Wednesday

A home sustained significant damage from a fire Wednesday afternoon in Bristow, according to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. to the 8700 block of Comfort Court in Glenkirk Estates. They found an attached garage fully involved with the fire threatening a neighboring home, according to a release.
The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.
County building officials declared the home unsafe to occupy and two adult residents were displaced.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.
