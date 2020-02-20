Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County Solid Waste Division are exploring the possibility of hosting a Fix It Fair this spring.
Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse, according to a news release.
“The Solid Waste Division is happy to partner with KPWB on this new project,” said division chief Tom Smith. “A Fix-It Fair provides a convenient way for people to make their 'it’s in good shape, except' items useable again and this reduces waste and promotes reuse.”
Along with recycling, reduce and reuse practices help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment.
If you’re a “fixer” of things like jewelry, clothing, small furniture and appliances, umbrellas, glasses, ceramics and other portable items your talents are needed.
If you would like to help for several hours at this first fix-it community event, send an email to PWCRecycles@pwcgov.org with your name, phone and fix-it specialties.
