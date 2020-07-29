Tinkerers, makers, jacks and masters are needed for the Prince William Fix-it Fair.
Hosted by Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB) and Prince William County Solid Waste Division the fair on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be in conjunction with Prince William Recycles Day.
Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse, according to a news release. This type of service event has been very popular in other communities, according to the local organizers. Social distancing will be enforced for the safety of fixers, volunteers and attendees.
“The Solid Waste Division is happy to partner with KPWB on this new project,” said Tom Smith, chief of the solid waste division. “A Fix-it Fair provides a convenient way for people to make their “it’s in good shape, except” items useable again and this reduces waste and promotes reuse.”
Along with recycling, reduce and reuse practices help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment.
If you’re a “fixer” of things like jewelry, clothing, small furniture and appliances, bicycles, shoes, umbrellas, glasses, ceramics and other portable items, your talents are needed. As a fixer, you will have the opportunity to share your skills while encouraging reuse and repair of serviceable items. Fixers will be offered a stipend to cover their time and materials they may provide.
If you would like to offer your skills at this first fix-it community event, please send an email to PWRecyles@pwcgov.org with your name, phone and fix-it specialties.
