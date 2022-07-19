Prince William County will pay more than $716,000 to replace a failing air-conditioning system at the Haymarket Gainesville Library.
A contractor started work last month to replace the system, which has been having ongoing issues since at least December 2020.
Matt Villareale, the county’s director of facilities and fleet management, said the library has two connected systems that operate its heating, venting and air-conditioning.
The first system failed in December 2020 and the second malfunctioned in March 2021. He said the problems have persisted over the years since it was installed in 2015.
“Instead of replacing more components, we decided to get to the root of the issue,” he said.
The library has been operating with temporary cooling systems since March 2021.
Dewberry, an engineering firm, designed a new system, and the county approved a contract with Harvey Hottel Inc. to install it.
Villareale said the total project cost is $716,288.
The county tentatively hopes the new system will be running by October.
