Haymarket’s 20169 Zip code is the wealthiest in Prince William County and the 29th richest in the Washington area, according to new data from the Washington Business Journal.
The 20169 Zip code had a median household income of $141,488 in 2017, according to the Business Journal’s data, which is compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources.
Other Prince William Zip codes in the top 50 and their median household incomes were:
20112, Manassas, ranked 33rd, at $138,801
20136, Bristow, 37th, $135,426
20155, Gainesville, 43rd, $128,811
The richest Zip code in the region is Great Falls (22066), with a median household income of $218,638, followed by Fairfax Station (22039), Potomac, Md. (20854), Bethesda, Md. (20816), and McLean (22101).
