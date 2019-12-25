You don’t have to put your tree on the curb in Prince William County. There are several ways to reuse your tree, wreaths and other cut greenery for compost, mulch or a wildlife habitat.
All ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and tree stands must be removed and then these greenery items can be taken to one of four locations to be composted or repurposed.
Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Monday - Saturday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
Balls Ford Road Compost Facility located at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Monday - Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
Leesylvania State Park located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge (off Neabsco Road). Trees may be dropped off at Shelter 2 and will be used for habitat.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville. December 26 – January 13. The drop off area is located in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. NOVEC will deliver the wood-chip mulch to interested customer-owners at no charge, visit www.novec.com/mulch.
For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit http://www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.
