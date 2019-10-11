Humane Society hitting the road with Paw Bus

The Prince William Humane Society recently revealed its new transport van, the Paw Bus.
The bus has been a dream of Humane Society staff and volunteers for two years and a needed addition to the Adopt Shop, located at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza.
The van has been funded entirely by sponsors, a T-shirt campaign and individual donors, and it will allow the Humane Society to save more animals in the future, according to a news release.
With the bus, homeless pets from various shelters will be transported to the Adopt Shop, and it will provide transportation to and from vet appointments and adoption events.
The Human Society is a nonprofit community partner with the Prince William County Animal Shelter.
Fore more, visit www.PWHumane.org or call 703-634-0880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.