The Hylton Performing Arts Center hosted a virtual 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 18 in lieu of the in-person 10th Anniversary Gala originally planned for April 17 that was canceled due to the pandemic.
The event welcomed more than 375 guests to help honor the Hylton Center’s mission to stimulate and transform the cultural and economic vitality of our region by presenting diverse performances and programs of high quality and artistic excellence to inspire, educate, enrich and enhance the community, according to a news release.
The virtual event included a tribute to this year’s honorees including Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, P.C., for their many contributions to the Hylton Center, George Mason University and the community, through their ongoing philanthropic support and volunteer leadership, and remarks from the Hylton Center’s and George Mason University’s leadership.
Entertainment for the evening included live performances by husband and wife duo and original members of The 5th Dimension Marilyn McCooand Billy Davis Jr., and an appearance by jazz vocalist Darden Purcell accompanied by Mike Noonan.
The event raised $200,250 which will support the performances and programs at the Hylton Center, including the Hylton Center’s Education Initiative. Ten percent of the proceeds will also support the Hylton Center’s Endowment, ensuring artistic excellence now and in the years to come.
The virtual celebration also included a Raise Your Paddle fundraiser in direct support of the Hylton Center’s Education Initiative, which brought in $36,650. To donate to the program, visit http://advancement.gmu.edu/20HG. For a video about the Education Initiative, visit https://youtu.be/ja92P4Y3csc.
“We couldn’t, and we wouldn’t, let this global pandemic stop us from marking the Hylton’s 10th anniversary,” said Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton Center and Dean of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, in comments during the event. “There’s too much to celebrate, too many people to thank and honor and frankly too much work to do to let this moment go by quietly.
“Part of our job is to keep working on what that beautiful little phrase ‘the arts create community’ really means. We know we can do a better job of making our community more inclusive, more diverse, more exciting, and more representative of this dynamic place we live in—on and off the Hylton Center stages and galleries—and you have our pledge and our promise that this work is front and center in our thoughts.”
Participants had an option for a full experience including a home-delivered catered meal catered by Susan Gage Caterers complete with a bottle of wine for $300 or view-only access of the livestreamed event for $50. The 10th Anniversary Celebration was supported by many regional businesses and individual donors, including Presenting Sponsor Compton & Duling, P.C. as well as Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, P.C. and Amazon Web Services.
Eileen Kennedy, the Hylton Center’s Director of Development closed the evening with the announcement that Leslie Odom, Jr. will headline the Hylton Center’s 11th Anniversary Gala on May 2, 2021. Odom is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton.” Additional details for the event will be shared at a later date.
As part of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Hylton Center along with all Mason performing arts spaces has been closed since March 13 in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
