The Dale City Car-Only Safety Rest Area North at mile marker 155 along northbound I-95 just before Dale Boulevard (Exit 156) will be closed tonight and Tuesday from 10 p.m. each night and 5 a.m. the following morning.
Crews will be milling and paving, weather permitting, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The last rest area in Virginia prior to Dale City for cars on northbound I-95 is the Ladysmith Safety Rest Area North/Welcome Center at mile marker 104; the next rest area for cars on northbound I-95 after Dale City is the I-95 North Welcome Center in Maryland at mile marker 36 near Baltimore.
Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.
