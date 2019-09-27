Lake Ridge bike and skate park to seek county approval Oct. 2

A community effort to build a bike and skateboard park in Lake Ridge is nearing fruition.
The park idea has been driven by the family and friends behind the Charlie Boone Trails Memorial Foundation. The group has raised money and awareness about the need for the park to honor Charlie Boone, who died in 2012 at 22.
“From the time he was big enough to ride and skate, he knew he had found his ultimate passion,” noted an application for the park submitted in June 2018 — four years after the effort began. “The young people who currently ride in the streets and parking lots in the neighborhoods need a safe place to ride and where they can feel that they are a part of the community in which they live.”
The Prince William County Parks and Recreation is requesting county approval of the park site, more than 5 acres at the corner of Old Bridge and Smoketown roads. The request goes before the county’s Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the McCoart County Building.
The vision for the site, includes cement riding and skating structures, dirt jumps, walking trails and sitting areas.
“This park is a place where kids of all ages can go to safely ride, skate and spend time,” wrote Lynda Lee, Boone’s sister, at the foundation’s website. For more, visit cboonetrailsmemorialfoundation.org.
