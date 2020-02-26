One of Northern Virginia’s most enduring and beloved community organizations, Lake Ridge Chorale, celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a special concert on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 12351 All Saints Place in Lake Ridge.
The free program entitled “Then and Now” begins at 8:00 p.m. and features a variety of music, including a work commissioned for the occasion. Audience members are invited to share light refreshments after the concert.
