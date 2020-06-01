Protest events continued Monday in Northern Virginia as communities continued to respond to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Regal Cinema in Gainesville around 5 p.m. Monday to protest police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

"Motorists traveling along Old Linton Hall Road in the area of the Promenade Virginia Gateway in Gainesville may experience traffic delays regarding a peaceful demonstration that is planning to walk along the sidewalk," according to a Prince William police traffic alert. Officers will be assisting to ensure safety.

Manassas resident Gimara Richards said she wants justice and equality for all people. She said the video of Floyd's death was disturbing because the police officers did not help Floyd as he struggle to breath.

"I think we're fed up," she said. A teacher at Freedom High School, Richards said she attended the protest Monday to support her son and her students.

A protest briefly blocked traffic on Interstate 66 in the Fairfax area shortly after 5 p.m., reported Dave Dildine with WTOP.

In Manassas, 200-300 protesters were at the Prince William County Courthouse, leading police to ask residents to avoid the area.

At 5:09 p.m., police reported roads in Old Town Manassas would be closed as protesters moved through around the courthouse area.

We'll update this page through the evening as events occur.

