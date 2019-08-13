As summer draws to a close, the 70th annual Prince William County Fair opened its gates to the community, with its traditional offering of agriculture, carnival rides, music and fun. With owners expected to sell the 85-acre property, this is expected to be the last county fair.

Last Ride: Prince William County Fair Photos

Images from the 70th annual Prince William County Fair, running through Aug. 17 at the Manassas-area fairgrounds.

 

Becky Mullins, with the Fauquier Agriculture Club in Bealton, has participated in the county fair for the last 22 years, and is sad that it may not be back. She and nine kids in the club brought 18 cows to the competition this year, and Mullins said it holds a special place in her life. 

“I’ve always loved it,” she said. “There are so many wonderful 4-H members that I get to see and I’ve made so many friends over the years.” 

Joe Vaikasas from Manassas sat with a couple rabbits in the livestock barn and said he was concerned about somewhere the Nokesville 4-H could hold their annual Fair Camp if the property is sold. He noted that over the years, Prince William County has lost some of its rural charm. 

“It’s not as rural as it used to be. Most of the kids coming by haven’t ever seen a rabbit or a cow before coming here,” he said.

Those concerns didn’t seem to be the case on the midway, as barkers lured fair-goers into games of skill and audiences watched acrobatics and laughed at clown shows. 

The fair continues through Saturday night, Aug. 17.

