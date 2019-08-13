As summer draws to a close, the 70th annual Prince William County Fair opened its gates to the community, with its traditional offering of agriculture, carnival rides, music and fun. With owners expected to sell the 85-acre property, this is expected to be the last county fair.
Hang Ten riders become a blur in this time-lapse image at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas, which continues through August 17.
Images from the 70th annual Prince William County Fair, running through Aug. 17 at the Manassas-area fairgrounds.
An unidentified girl smiles on the bull ride at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair, Sunday, as her mother watches.
Carnival goers line up to ride the ferris wheel at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas, Sunday. The fair continues through Aug. 17.
Carnival goers ride the Sea Ray at the Prince William County Fair, Sunday.
Megan Harrigan paints a face in the Children's zone at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas, Sunday.
Ryder Bidzall, 3, touches a goat at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas, Sunday.
Giani balances on five cylinders, Saturday, during the Aquatic Acrobatic Show, a new act at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair.
Audience members watch the Aquatic Acrobatic Show at the Prince William County Fair, Sunday.
Joe Vaikasas, with the Nokesville 4-H, cares for his rabbits during the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair, Sunday.
Chris Ramey, from Dumfries, tries to stay on the bull ride at the 70th Annual County Fair in Manassas, Sunday.
Hydra flings people above the moon Sunday at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas.
Becky Mullins, right, with the Fauquier Agriculture club in Bealton, provides water for her cows at the County Fair in Manassas, Sunday. Mullins has participated in the fair for 22 years.
The Trey Schneider Band performs at the Prince William County Fair, Sunday.
Fair goers listen to the Trey Schnieder band at the County Fair, Sunday.
Aly Gates, a volunteer for the Prince William County Sheriff's Office, creates ID cards for children at the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair in Manassas, Sunday.
Becky Mullins, with the Fauquier Agriculture Club in Bealton, has participated in the county fair for the last 22 years, and is sad that it may not be back. She and nine kids in the club brought 18 cows to the competition this year, and Mullins said it holds a special place in her life.
“I’ve always loved it,” she said. “There are so many wonderful 4-H members that I get to see and I’ve made so many friends over the years.”
Joe Vaikasas from Manassas sat with a couple rabbits in the livestock barn and said he was concerned about somewhere the Nokesville 4-H could hold their annual Fair Camp if the property is sold. He noted that over the years, Prince William County has lost some of its rural charm.
“It’s not as rural as it used to be. Most of the kids coming by haven’t ever seen a rabbit or a cow before coming here,” he said.
Those concerns didn’t seem to be the case on the midway, as barkers lured fair-goers into games of skill and audiences watched acrobatics and laughed at clown shows.
The fair continues through Saturday night, Aug. 17.
