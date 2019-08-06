On Friday, July 26 Leadership Prince William held a Commencement Ceremony for the 28 middle school students and 8 counselors (high school students) graduating from their Summer Youth Academy.
During the program, the students learned which of their two teams won the competition and fundraiser known as Leadership Lemonade. The Red Team pulled in the most money, raising $1,427.85 for Bright Care Center (https://brightcarecenter.org/). The Blue Team came in second having raised $1,064.25 in support of CASA Child Intervention Services (http://casacis.org/).
Representatives from both organizations were presented with checks during the graduation ceremony.
