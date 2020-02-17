On Wednesday, March 11, Leadership Prince William will host an informational meeting for parents interested in sending their students through their Summer Youth Academy.
The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Osbourn High School, 1977 Eagle Way, Manassas.
Leadership Prince William and camp staff will be present, along with some past participants. There will be a short presentation followed by Q&A.
Parents are invited to discover the benefits to students, ask questions about the curriculum and learn more about scholarships.
Anyone who would like to RSVP or get more details should email Sarah Poole at sarah@leadershipprincewilliam.org.
Now in its sixth year, Leadership Prince William’s Summer Youth Academy is planned for July 13-24, 2020. The two-week day camp is designed for rising 7th through 9th graders who live or attend school in Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Students will benefit from:
- Enhanced team-building, interpersonal communication, conflict resolution, negotiation, time management and other skills necessary for personal leadership development;
- Working with a diverse cross-section of peers from across their community;
- Chance to design and manage a community service project with a team.
- Field trips to relevant local sites including the Public Safety Training Academy, Adult Detention Center, Micron Technology, historical sites & more! All field trips will reinforce the leadership skills taught throughout the two weeks;
- The opportunity to discover how their unique thinking and behavioral attributes influence their leadership style. Plus, how to work with others who may see the world differently;
- Meetings with local leaders in business, government and education.
You can learn more about the SYA at https://leadershipprincewilliam.org/programs/youth-leadership-prince-william/. Online applications are now open for interested students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.