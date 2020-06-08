Lights for Justice 76.jpg

Protestors silently hold up candles during Lights for Justice, Sunday in Woodbridge, making committments for justice and social change.

About 200 people gathered in Woodbridge for Lights for Justice, a moment to recognize the injustice that continues against people of color, and numerous speakers urged everyone to stand up, speak up and commit to action. 

The event followed more than a week of protests following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Kenny Boddye, Prince William County Supervisor for Occoquan District, noted that whenever it gets too uncomfortable for some people, the narrative over racism and injustice changes.

“If anyone tells you the system is broken, they’re not paying attention; our system is working exactly how it was intended to work,” Boddye said. “Everything about the system is built to oppress certain people. Until we act, we will never be able to heal this wound,” adding that we have another chance to get this right.

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry observed that he was born into protest, and 52 years later, there is still a struggle to enact civil rights. “The civil rights movement hasn’t ended, and we are still dealing with these same issues – this is a global problem,” Angry said.

Del. Hala Ayala spoke as the first woman of color to represent Virginia’s 51st District, and said she has had to teach her two children that there are two sets of rules in this country.

“That breaks my heart,” she said. “Every time they leave the house, I cannot breathe. No one in this country should live in fear of inequity, of racism or any injustice simply because of the color of their skin. Our skin is not a proxy for you to weaponize.”

Ayala said change can only come from action. “You must educate yourself on the people running for office, and you must vote,” she said.

Antonio Marisol

Literally every single elected official in Minneapolis and in statewide Minnesota is a Democrat. Same goes for Chicago/Illinois. We’ll remember that in November.

