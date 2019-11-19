Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William honors students, volunteers

Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William, a local organization that has been teaching English to adults, recently honored students and volunteers. The event was held September 17 at the Hillendale Fire Hall in Dale City.
Over nearly three decades, LVA-PW has served over 8,500 adults with classroom and individual instruction in areas of English as a Second Language (ESL), GED preparation, workforce development and job readiness.
The annual recognition event celebrates the work of everyone in the program.
Five-year service awards were given to volunteers Charles Stokes, Richard Cantu, Camille Barnett, Joyce Riley, Amy Wong, Beth Martin, Janet Dale, Joyce Busch and Craig Mosher. Ten-year service award volunteer was Don Scarr.
The Student of the Year award recipient was Mashood Ahmed, originally from Pakistan, whose goal is to go to NOVA. Tutor of the Year award recipient was Richard Cantu, a five-year tutor with over 800 hours of service, helping over 250 adult learners. The Patti J. Beattie Volunteer of the Year award recipient was the Waite family — Joe, Maggie, Dora and Maggie. The Waite family has supported LVA-PW for many years with fundraising and community events.
For more, visit www.lvapw.org, call 703-670-5702 or email lvapw@lvapw.org.
