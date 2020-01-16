The Center for the Arts recently welcomed “Camera Eyes: On Poetry” — a new exhibit featuring local poet and photographer, JoAnn Lord Koff.
The exhibit cultivates a visceral connection between Koff’s original, timeless photographic images and the heartfelt vision within her accompanying poems, according to a news release.
There is a meet the artist reception Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m., with a poetry recitation at 6:45 p.m.
In trying to mix two mediums, visual images and printed words, Koff connects what is a “truism,” using pictures as words and vice versa.
Photography is an instantaneous art form, which can rarely be duplicated. A poem on the other hand, often ferments before its fragile birth and requires time to mature in rewriting.
Each relies on instinct and wants its audience to feel its meaning or expression nonetheless.
The exhibit consists of approximately 30 pieces of poetry and photography based on Koff’s book "Sand, Pebbles, Fossils and Rocks,” a 2019 nominee for the Library of Virginia Literary Award for Poetry.
Koff is a resident of Northern Virginia. Her philosophy of life is deeply rooted in her multi-cultural heritage. As a young child, she lived in Charny, France, and moved around within the United States while her father, who was in the military.
She attended Lynchburg College where she majored in English, Writing and Secondary Education. Her love of history, her passion for the arts and her taste of originality is clearly depicted in her book, the first from Sappho Publishing. This book is a culmination of decades of poetry that she has written and photographs she has taken all around the world.
The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle Street in historic Manassas. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
The exhibit will run concurrently with the Regional Poetry Out Loud competition at the Center for the Arts held Jan. 23, 1-4 pm. Poetry Out Loud encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.
