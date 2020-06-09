The ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to eastbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156A) will be closed (weather permitting) Wednesday night, June 10 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for asphalt patching, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-95, westbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156B) and a u-turn at Gideon Drive back to eastbound Dale Boulevard.
