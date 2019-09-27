It’s hard to imagine where Prince William County might find additional park space.
The answer: There are two largely undeveloped, county-owned park sites that will provide key access to pedestrians and cyclists by connecting trails around Andrew Leitch Park to the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center on Minnieville Road. The trail plan will also link the Minnieville Road area to the Americans in Wartime Museum just off Interstate 95 on Dale Boulevard.
Saratoga Hunt Park is 57 acres located at 14450 General Washington Drive. Greenwood Farms Park includes more than 51 acres at 14450 Delany Road. Neither park site is accessible to the public. Both sites are split between the Neabsco and Coles districts.
They’re part of the partially-completed Neabsco Greenway Trail system. The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation has completed the portion of the trail system around Andrew Leitch Park, with trails running between Princedale Drive near Dale Boulevard to Lindendale Drive near the Mapledale Drive intersection.
The county’s Dale City Small Area Plan calls for funding the remainder of the trails and suggests the county should look at redevelopment opportunities that could take advantage of the trial route. The authors also note that the Dominion powerline easements that run through the region could provide more opportunity for trail access in the area.
“The establishment of a trail route that is both safe and scenic with views of the Neabsco Creek will provide a catalyst for new businesses and aid in creating a sense of place for Dale City,” the plan notes.
