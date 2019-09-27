Affordable housing under construction in Dumfries

Since January, Community Housing Partners has been building a 227-apartment affordable housing complex called Townsquare at Dumfries near Route 1 at 17900 Triangle Road.
The $55 million development is slated to be completed by the end of 2020, said Michael Sutphin, spokesperson for Community Housing Partners.
Townsquare at Dumfries will accept federal housing assistance vouchers and will consider residents based on household size and yearly income, Sutphin said. For instance, a two-person household can qualify if their combined annual income is below $58,260. The complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units in six buildings. The buildings will be three to four stories tall.
Funding for the development includes low-income housing tax credits as well as funding from the Virginia Housing Development Authority and other partners, Sutphin said.
Community Housing Partners, a nonprofit based in Christiansburg, says it has built houses for people with low incomes since 1975.
Townsquare at Dumfries will offer residents a walking trail, a community center with computers, a dog-grooming station and a kitchen area, Sutphin said.
Community Housing Partners also plans to develop an adjacent 40-unit senior community and another development that has townhomes, but construction on those projects has not started.
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said the development’s location near Interstate 95 and Marine Corps Base Quantico is ideal. “I like to say it’s a gateway to southeastern Prince William County.”
The development will bring more people to live in Dumfries, he said, adding that more town residents is good for attracting businesses.
“I’m looking forward to increasing our population and bringing in more business,” Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.