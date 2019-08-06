Dumfries has been awarded $20,000 in grant funding from the Virginia Housing and Development Authority’s Community Impact Grant Program. The grants help localities plan for future community development.
Dumfries officials will utilize grant funds to assist to perform a Housing Market Analysis and Needs Assessment, according to a news release.
“The analysis supported through this grant will inform the Comprehensive Plan review, as well as revisions to our Zoning Code,” says Town Planner Catyana Falsetti. “Our goal is to grow in a thoughtful manner to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”
This work supports the town’s strategic priority of economic vitality, the release noted. Town staff expects the Comprehensive Plan review and Zoning Code revisions to be completed by next spring.
