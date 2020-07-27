Dumfries Police Chief James McCarthy announced Monday he plans to retire on Aug. 31.
The town council hired McCarthy as police chief in November 2018.
Town leaders will need to conduct a nationwide search for the next police chief, Mayor Derrick Wood told InsideNoVa over the phone Monday. Wood said the town may appoint an interim chief if needed while searching for the next police chief.
“We want to do it right so we don’t want to rush,” Wood said.
(1) comment
Is it that Dumfries water again?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.