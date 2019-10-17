Dumfries was recently recognized as a Platinum HEAL Campaign member at the Virginia Municipal League Conference.
The HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign supports local elected officials to adopt healthy eating and active living (HEAL) policies and practices that create healthy, prosperous communities.
The HEAL Campaign recognition – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – serves to recognize and motivate local governments’ continued achievement. Cities and towns may pass a HEAL resolution to become a member of the HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign. They advance to higher levels of HEAL recognition by adopting policies and practices that municipalities set as goals in a resolution to shape the community into a place where residents and employees can make healthy choices about food and physical activity. Cities and Towns are recognized as new members of the Campaign and for advancing to higher recognition levels at the Municipal League annual conference.
“The Town Council and I commend Town residents for their continued efforts in achieving Platinum status,” said Mayor Derrick Wood.
Platinum Level is awarded to Cities and Towns that have achieved Gold Level recognition and can provide evidence that HEAL policies and practices are integrated across municipal departments and are being monitored.
Dumfries has made several commitments to achieve Platinum status, many of which were highlighted during Employee Wellness Week. “This July we spent time as an organization focusing on the importance of physical and mental health. As a team we engaged in physical exercise, strategic management training, and enjoyed healthy meals.” Stated Town Manager, Keith Rogers Jr.
“At the Institute for Public Health Innovation, we know that creating policies that address healthy living at a local level is critical to addressing the personal, collective, and economic impact of obesity,” said Sydney Daigle, HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign Manager for the Mid-Atlantic. The HEAL Campaign will work the Town to address these issues and adopt policies and practices that promote healthy eating and active living.
