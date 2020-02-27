$40 million development pitched in Dumfries

A 1,100-foot stretch of Main Street in Dumfries could see a new $40 million development, including 285 apartments and 34,523 square feet for businesses.
The proposed site is south of the ACTS thrift store and north of Dumfries town offices, where businesses lease space from the town.
The area includes a couple of homes but is mostly undeveloped. The developer is still negotiating what to do with the homes, including possibly relocating them, according to town staff.
The existing property includes single-family lots, some businesses and vacant land, according to the application.
Pete Singh, director of builders Dumfries Development Group LLC, envisions three buildings, each with four floors, with businesses on the first floor and apartments throughout, according to the rezoning application. The project is dubbed Promenade, promoting “shops and flats” in Dumfries.
In the application, Singh said the development is “ideally located to create a strong and defining presence for the town.”
Currently, the project is estimated to be ready for occupancy by summer 2021, according to the rezoning application.
The developer is expecting 52 full-time employees to work on site, in positions such as residential complex management, commercial and retail, according to the application, and housing will be available for about 350 people.
“The applicant … expresses an eagerness to work with the town to revitalize a crucial area in the community, and to bring new revenue-generating and housing opportunities that will necessarily increase the town's economic and social activity, and its near- and long-term viability,” according to the application.
William Capers, the town’s planning and community development director, said the proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the town’s architectural review board and the planning commission in the coming months. The town council is scheduled to hold a public hearing for the project on June 16, Capers said.
Capers told InsideNoVa the town is updating its comprehensive plan, which still must be reviewed by the town’s planning commission. Capers said the proposed comprehensive plan calls for updating zoning to accomodate more mixed-use development along Main Street.
According to the rezoning application, the developer is aware of the estimated $130 million project currently in design to widen northbound U.S. 1 to six lanes through Dumfries and shift southbound traffic from Main Street through the town. The project is not slated to start until 2023, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
U.S. 1 sees an average of 28,000 vehicles each day within the project limits, according to VDOT. While the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has allocated enough funding for design, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation, the project still needs about $78 million for construction, according to VDOT.
LIVE, WORK AND PLAY
The Dumfries Development Group project is designed to be walkable and have storefronts facing Main Street. The proposal includes 15 commercial spaces with 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet each -- designed for restaurants, coffee shops, a bank, pharmacy, childcare, grocery store, offices and more. Singh has also proposed a clubhouse and pool for residents.
“The proposed buildings face Main Street and provide an attractive facade with space for restaurants, convenience retail, and offices,” according to the rezoning application.
Singh is asking the town to change the current business zoning for the property to planned mixed use district zoning, which will allow for mixed-use development.
The town’s comprehensive plan calls for mixed-use development at the location, according to the application. Singh estimates the development will generate more than $1 million in various taxes.
The developer is willing to work with the town to establish a sheltered bus stop along Main Street, according to the application.
It’s not the only development in the small town. Community Housing Partners is building a 227-apartment affordable housing complex called Townsquare at Dumfries near U.S. 1 at 17900 Triangle Road. That project is estimated to cost $55 million.
And on Feb. 18, the town council voted 4-3 to approve a conditional use permit for Colonial Downs Group to build a proposed Rosie’s Gaming Emporium at the Triangle Shopping Plaza. The 18,364-square-foot gaming parlor will have 150 slot-like gaming machines. The emporium will also feature food, drinks and live entertainment.
The company plans to open the proposed Rosie’s by the end of the year and employ 150 people with an average annual salary of $47,000. The company plans to hold job fairs in the coming months for the Dumfries location.
