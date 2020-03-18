Onelife Fitness in Gainesville told some members in an email that someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 attended the gym over a three-day period last week, a staff member confirmed to InsideNoVa on Wednesday. The gym only notified people who checked in at the gym on those days.

The site closed until further notice March 17 after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state was barring more than 10 people at restaurants, fitness centers, theaters and malls.

Onelife Fitness staff said they have taken precautions. The gym is located at 7201 Heritage Village Plaza.

"The club was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by an independent industrial cleaning company," according to staff with the gym.

The message to recent gym users, obtained by InsideNoVa, noted users at the gym may have "experienced heightened exposure if you visited the club" from March 10-12, and especially late morning and early afternoon March 10 and late afternoon March 11.

Prince William County has reported four coronavirus cases since the first case was reported March 7 on Marine Corps Base Quantico.