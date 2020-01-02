Haymarket Medical Center celebrates first baby of 2020

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center is celebrating its first baby of 2020.
Liam Okechukwu was born at 2:56 a.m. at the hospital at 15225 Heathcote Blvd.
The baby weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
He is the son of Christy Uchendu and Johnson Okechukwu, who was also born on Jan. 1.
Liam has two siblings, a 24-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister.
The delivering physician was Dr. Jennifer Nguyen An.
The family was given a gift basket courtesy of Novant Health Auxiliary, according to a news release.
