Haymarket is finalizing a contract to fill out the sidewalk around the entrance to the town park.
The Town Council on Monday discussed the contract for the streetscape project, which includes a sidewalk, landscaping, curb and gutter and matching streetlights between 14710 and 14740 Washington St.
Town Manager Emily Kyriazi said residents have expressed concern about the lack of a continuous sidewalk in front of the park. The existing sidewalk ends at the parking lot for Haymarket Baptist Church on the west and at the intersection of Washington Street and Bleight Drive on the east.
Kyriazi said the town sought proposals for the project and received one bid from The Engineering Groupe of Woodbridge for $89,500.
The council will consider moving forward with the contract at its meeting next week. If the contract is supported, it will be finalized in the coming weeks. Construction is estimated to take about eight months.
