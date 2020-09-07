Bike and skateboard facility to honor Lake Ridge resident

Before he died of suicide at the age of 22, Lake Ridge resident Charlie Boone loved to ride his bike and skateboard.
His mother, Wendy Boone, is hoping to honor his memory and keep his passions alive by building a bike and skate park in Woodbridge.
She is president of the Charlie Boone Trails Memorial Foundation, which is working to raise $500,000 for the park to be built on county-owned land at the northwest corner of Smoketown and Old Bridge roads.
“Charlie was always on his bike and on his skateboard; it was a big part of his life,” Wendy Boone said in an interview last week.
Charlie Boone was working as a high-level security officer for the government when he suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident. Depression that he suffered as a result of those injuries contributed to his suicide. But his mother believes he was also distressed seeing the dirt jumps and trails used by him and his friends -- and decades of riders before them -- become bulldozed and flattened.
“The last 10 years of his life was spent there and suddenly it was gone,” she said.
Her goal with the park is to provide a safe place for youth, because she said that’s an important outlet for mental health.
“That aspect of things, which is part of our vision, is to help kids, teens and young adults coping with difficulties with depression and anxiety and help prevent the rise of teenage suicide and self-harm,” she said.
The foundation’s plans for the 5.6-acre park include a walking path, picnic area, skateboarding bowl and half-pipe area, a pump track, BMX trails and a parking lot.
“We wanted a bowl and areas with different levels of difficulty for younger kids getting sea legs on a skateboard and also the ones who are already seaworthy and can go and do tricks and all that,” Boone said.
She also envisions a memorial wall with names of young people in the community who have died too early, regardless of the cause.
In November, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors agreed in a memorandum of understanding to allow the foundation to build the park and maintain the walking and bike trails once complete. The county’s parks, recreation and tourism department is set to help with other maintenance of the park, according to the agreement.
The county spent $13,800 for an environmental analysis of the property, completed in May 2018, and that will be its sole financial contribution to the park’s construction.
In December, the county planning commission approved a public facility review for the park.
“So we had our marching orders, so to speak,” Boone said.
NOVA BMX, a bike track in Woodbridge, previously raised $3,000 for the foundation, which helped pay for the park’s design by Pillar Design Studios, Wendy Boone said. Pillar Design, an Arizona-based architecture firm that works in action sports projects, provided the foundation the $500,000 cost estimate to build the park, Boone said. The firm is also helping with fundraising efforts.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation had to cancel planned fundraising events. Over the summer, it pursued grants, Boone said.
“We did as much as we could,” she said. “We haven’t been idle.”
After 33 years in Lake Ridge, Boone and her husband moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 2013, but she has remained active in the Lake Ridge community and visits frequently. Their two daughters and grandchildren still live in Lake Ridge.
Boone’s daughter, Lynda Lee, is a business owner and the foundation’s vice president and has three children, Lilyana, Brandon and Aiden. Boone’s other daughter, Leslie Schmidt, and her husband have two daughters, Leah and Hannah. Leslie Schmidt is a Girl Scout leader, her mom said.
“This park will be a place to build friendships and make memories, as Charlie and his friends did,” according to the website.
