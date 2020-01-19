Dominion Energy crews had power outages in Lake Ridge down to 606 late this morning after an earlier crash on Old Bridge Road took out power lines.
The outage originally involved more than 4,000 customers and ran from the county government complex east to the Antietam Road area.
The current estimate from Dominion suggests work should be completed by Sunday afternoon.
The wreck was in the area of Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court near Hedges Run Drive.
No injuries were reported, but the crash damaged a power pole, police said in an alert.
Drivers in the area were asked to use caution and follow police direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.