Earlier this summer, youth from All Saints Catholic Church emerged from their quarantine to go out and help those in need.
Father Lee Roos and Rob Tessier, director of youth ministry, pushed forward because they know how difficult isolation and lack of socialization can be on kids.
Due to safety concerns during the pandemic, most of the work needed to be outside, all of the work was to be within walking distance and the students needed to be encouraged to wear masks and social distance. However, it still needed to be a fun and productive use of their time.
Along with Carlos Artieda, assistant youth minister, the youth ministry put together a plan. The kids would stay close to campus, offering yard work and various projects in the neighborhoods near the church. They offered a free car wash in the church parking lot. They also walked the neighborhood behind the church and collected bags of canned goods for the food pantry.
The car wash and yard work earned the youth over $2,100 to donate to Mother of Mercy Free Clinic in Manassas and they collected over 100 bags of canned goods. The residents near the church who participated and those who came to the car wash were able to contribute to a clinic that offers free health care to families in need. The food collected went to the Bethany Food Pantry which feeds many people in the Manassas area.
