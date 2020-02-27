Artist talk March 6 at Manassas exhibit

The Center for the Arts in Manassas will host an artist talk Friday, March 6, from 6-7 p.m. at the gallery at 9419 Battle St. as part of the exhibit “It’s Complicated…An Investigation into the Complexities of Relationships.”
Work from artist Yemonja Smalls is on display through March 27.
In her first East Coast solo show, Yemonja selects and assembles mixed media to convey the complexities that color relationships, according to a news release. In this investigative show, she explores both a metaphorical and literal process of breaking, tearing, hiding, layering and cementing to yield insight into what creates and maintains unions. Through deconstructed and re-assembled materials, Yemonja presents multifaceted layers of connections with precision.
Smalls will also be hosting a book reading and signing from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
