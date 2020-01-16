Central Library renovations to affect library users through spring

While broader questions remain about the future of library space in the Manassas area, local library users are making longer treks for services after the Central Community Library closed Jan. 15 for renovations until June at the earliest.
Once completed, the Prince William County-owned library will have new meeting rooms, a quiet study area, renovated bathrooms and roughly 2,185 square feet of additional public space. In the meantime, patrons from the Manassas area must travel farther for books, computer services and classes — the closest public library, Bull Run Regional Library, is about five miles away, and Nokesville Neighborhood Library is more than nine miles away.
“It’s going to be an inconvenience, especially because some kids do not have computers to do their homework,” said Manassas Park resident Janet Becton, standing outside the library a few days before renovations began. “Where are they going to go now?”
Becton said she comes to the library a few times a week to check out books, use the computer and print paperwork. “I’m going to have to figure out where to go now, but it’s going to be a big inconvenience.”
One tutor who meets with students at the library said she was concerned about the time the library will be closed. She asked to not be identified by name because of her relationship with the library. According to county statistics, the library had more than 160,000 visits in fiscal year 2019.
“It really affects a lot of people, kids, adults, older people that come here. We’re just trying to decide what to do during this time, but it’s a long time to be closed,” the tutor said. “And a lot of people come here a lot, and there are a lot of people that tutor here.”
Time is also running down on the services agreement between the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, which expires at the end of June. Under the current agreement, the two cities pay Prince William a yearly amount based on population for access to the library system — for the 2020 fiscal year, those numbers are set to be $1.3 million for Manassas and $530,952 for Manassas Park.
Both Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish and Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said the city intends to remain in some kind of agreement with Prince William County that allows city residents to use the county’s system, and that negotiations with the county are ongoing. But a number of different proposals have been floated, and the final say lies with the city councils of Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
“There might be a branch of the Prince William library system inside the localities, or there might be the city having a city library with its own governance that’s in agreement with the county,” Via-Gossman said.
Parrish said that in his “perfect world” Manassas would open its own library connected to the Manassas Museum in Old Town. But he added that other capital projects have priority right now.
Practically speaking, though, Parrish said he didn’t want to see Manassas withdraw from the county agreement and go its own way completely, an idea that’s been floated.
“The ‘Libraries according to Hal’ is a lot longer term, but right now I’m hopeful that the city and county will continue to work together,” Parrish said. “There’s been talk over a number of years, but there are always negotiations and discussions ongoing.”
In the meantime, users who rely on the library’s service will have to go out of the way.
Usama Osman, who lives close to the library and said he goes there nearly every day to study, said he’ll have no choice but to go elsewhere. “I’ll just have a longer drive I suppose.”
