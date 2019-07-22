Manassas officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at a building beside Harris Pavilion.
A city police officer on patrol along Prince William Street saw smoke coming from the direction of pavilion at 1:45 a.m. On closer inspection, the officer saw fire rising from the rear of the building next to the pavilion at 9201 Center St.
The fire started in a pile of wood stacked outside at the back of the building, the City of Manassas said in a news release.
City firefighters with help from surrounding jurisdictions quickly put out the fire, but damage to the building’s exterior is extensive.
The cause remains under investigation, and the Manassas Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for anyone with information to call 703-257-8455 or the Manassas City Police non-emergency number at 703-257-8000.
The Harris Pavilion structure was not damaged, but the building with the Pavilion bathrooms in it was damaged by the fire. Tomorrow’s Acoustic Tuesday performance has been canceled. Performances and events for the rest of the week will continue as scheduled.
