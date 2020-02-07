Foam spill at Manassas airport closes Wakeman Drive

Wakeman Drive was closed early Friday near the Manassas Regional Airport.
The malfunction of a fire suppression system at one of the businesses at the airport filled a hanger and then spilled out onto the road, according to a statement from the city.
Crews were on scene working to reopen the road, as of 5:45 a.m.
The main terminal remained accessible using Harry Parrish Boulevard.
