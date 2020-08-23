With federal unemployment benefits falling amid congressional inaction, some local food pantries are preparing for another increase in demand and trying to reach people who don’t know there’s help available.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, pantries across Prince William County quickly moved into high gear, increasing supply and expanding access as a surge of residents found themselves in need of grocery assistance.
According to a Capital Area Food Bank report from late July, an estimated 34,540 individuals in Prince William County were considered “food insecure” before the pandemic, and the nonprofit — which assists pantries throughout Northern Virginia — says its local partners have seen increases of 30% to 400% at different times since the pandemic began.
That tracks with what Martha Muirhead with Bull Run Unitarian Universalist Church in Manassas has seen. When job losses first began piling up in April, bi-weekly food distributions that used to serve 50 to 70 families began seeing more than double the interest. And the demand has shown no signs of falling; at its last distribution, the church served over 140 families and 715 individuals.
At first, the surge in families in need was an issue for the church, which receives help from a number of other nonprofits but also supplies much of what it distributes with donations from members. Muirhead had to set up a GoFundMe campaign early on in the pandemic to try to keep up.
“Generally we’ve been collecting and giving away $15,000 worth of food every year, but it’s not going to go too far now and our congregation is the same size,” Muirhead said. “Many are underemployed. The ones that are lucky enough to be working, they’re saying they have half as many hours as they used to and can’t get by.”
One man waiting outside the All Saints Catholic Church pantry for groceries Aug. 18 wasn’t new to the process. James, who declined to give his last name, said he came to pantries for assistance about every week with his girlfriend. He lost his last full-time job just before the pandemic and has tried to keep up with odd jobs for local businesses since, but hasn’t found anything steady.
“It’s week by week, month by month,” James said. Sometimes, the couple will go to the grocery store for themselves. “Some weeks, you need a little help.”
Until business is back to normal and hiring really picks up, he said he expects to stay in and out of the pantry system. Even before the pandemic, he said, he’d needed some food assistance at times.
“But I wasn’t expecting this,” he said.
Manassas city planners are looking at another potential hurdle for residents trying to reach nonprofits for aid: transportation. Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman recently conducted a walkshed analysis of the 12 pantries within city limits. According to census data, 489 households in the city lack reliable car transportation, and while most of the city’s lowest income tracts are within a 10-minute walk of a pantry, there are gaps.
She plans to use the walkshed map to get a better ground-level view of how hard it is for people in certain areas of the city to access what help exists.
“We’ve got to take the map and go out and walk around and talk to people and see what the needs are,” Via-Gossman said.
She’s begun to work on food security issues only recently because it’s “all hands on deck” for city staff with regard to the economic crisis, Via-Gossman said. In recent meetings with a number of food pantry providers in the area, she said that even though some are planning for another — albeit smaller — increase in need, many suspect there are more people in need than those who show up on distribution days. Transportation could be one reason, but so could a stigma, particularly for people who in normal times have no need for food pantries.
“Groups are very concerned that there’s unmet demand that we don’t know about because people either don’t know that they’re eligible for food pantry or they attach a stigma,” Via-Gossman said.
At the Northern Virginia Family Service Hunger Resource Center in Manassas, it’s not difficult to see why transportation could be an issue. The center is in a cul-de-sac off Dean Drive, with no grid connecting it to the nearby arterial roads.
On a recent weekday, families pulled up in cars and waited outside the pantry to pick up about two weeks worth of groceries, coming out with items typical of any family shopping at a store: cereal, bread, produce. Spanish-speaking families made up the bulk of the day’s clients.
“If you know anything about the Hunger Resource Center, it’s a little bit off the beaten path,” said Ondrea McIntyre-Hall, Northern Virginia Family Services’ director of health access and nutrition services. She noted transportation is an issue. “A lot of our clients rely on getting transportation from other folks.”
After seeing an increase of about 100 families in April and May, the pantry actually had a slight drop-off at the end of June and into July. McIntyre-Hall suspects that was connected to people beginning to receive unemployment benefits.
Most food pantries in the area don’t require any income information. For one, McIntyre-Hall said, income doesn’t necessarily dictate food security. Additionally, she said, providers generally don’t want to scare people in need away by asking for too much personal information.
Now with the fall approaching, NVFS has secured increased funding to keep inventory high and streamlined the way the pantry moves clients in and out in preparation for another surge in need. Between unemployment benefits waning and kids being home all day rather than in school, she expects grocery budgets to grow too high for some.
“We are anticipating because the unemployment benefits will be running out, one of the things that we’ve also talked about is we’re preparing for a pretty quick surge in access to our services,” McIntyre-Hall said.
