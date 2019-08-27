Restaurants in downtown Manassas will get a new chance to participate in the city’s popular outdoor events.
Beginning with the Historic Manassas’ First Friday event Sept. 6, restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol in plastic cups that customers can drink outside, as long as they stay within the designated downtown area.
“I’m pleased to announce that we have received the special event licenses,” said Debbie Haight, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Historic Manassas received the permits from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for up to a dozen events each year where customers can walk freely in the designated downtown area with their alcoholic beverages. The beverages must be purchased from a downtown restaurant and have the restaurant logo on the cup.
While the nonprofit has not yet finalized which 12 events will feature outside drinking, they have decided on a few, including Celebrate America on July Fourth, the Greater Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Fall Jubilee and several First Friday events, Haight said.
The nonprofit worked with city officials to determine the boundaries of where customers can walk freely with their alcoholic beverages.
Signs will be placed throughout the event to inform customers of the boundaries of where alcohol will be allowed.
Historic Manassas attracted 381,542 attendees to more than 50 events last year.
Haight previously told InsideNoVa the goal of obtaining the license is to attract more visitors to walk around downtown Manassas during special events.
