Manassas is giving property owners a grace period to pay their taxes after voting Monday night to lower the penalty for late payments.
The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Hal Parrish, lowers the penalty for delinquent property taxes to 2% for a 10-day period, at which point the penalty rises to 10%. Previously, late payments were hit with a 10% penalty immediately.
Parrish said the change came as a result of hearing from local property owners about what he called “usurious” penalties after missing the deadline by a day or two.
“I’ve had citizens and businesses come to me over the years. … There was a doctor who owns a building over near the post office and he gave a check to one of his people to bring to the city to pay his real estate taxes,” Parrish said. “Unfortunately when she brought it in she didn’t know the deadline and she had a $1,900 late payment penalty. They simply made a mistake and they got their taxes in late.”
When Parrish asked the former treasurer whether he could offer any relief to the property owner, she told him her hands were tied.
“I have been concerned over the years, quite frankly, that the city has occasionally treated citizens and community businesses, I think, unfairly,” Parrish said.
The measure passed by a 4-1 vote Monday night with Council member Mark Wolfe voting against. City Treasurer Patricia Richie-Folks said that lowering the penalty in the first 10 days would have lowered city revenue in the previous year by about $32,000. Roughly 70 accounts would have been affected.
Wolfe said he was concerned about establishing a different set of rules for property taxes only, and argued that the change could have some unintended consequences.
“Let’s be honest about this: The reason the way the code is the way it is now is it’s a deterrent, it’s a very harsh foul,” Wolfe said. “... It’s there for a purpose.”
