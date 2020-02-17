Manassas Ballet Theatre presents 'Les Sylphides & More' March 13-15

Manassas Ballet Theatre (MBT) will present Les Sylphides & More! on March 13-15 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
It is a ballet blanc widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline. Additionally, the program will include new contemporary works, all accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.
The choreographers have drawn inspiration from their various viewpoints and backgrounds. Ahmed Nabil uses a central couple to portray how each one loves in their own way. Christina Franco, inspired by Gandhi, expresses the beauty of reaching unity through diversity with her choreography.Debora Greer uses the influence of the painting The End of The Ball by Rogelio de Egusquiza and draws on the theme of a masquerade ball; did it even happen? And Vadim Slatvitskiy, in staging the dancing of Les Sylphides, reflects on his own past.
He says, “I’m enjoying every moments working on Les Sylphides. I remember how ballet masters and choreographers working with me and now I give my skills to our dancers of MBT.”
For more information about the performance and show times visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Hylton.calendar.gmu.edu or 888-945-2468. MBT performances are held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA, 20110.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of Manassas Ballet Theatre is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student. MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University. For tickets and information, please visit http://www.manassasballet.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.