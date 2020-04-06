Manassas Ballet Theatre welcomes new company dancer

Manassas Ballet Theatre announced last week that student Claire Thomas of Nokesville has accepted an offer of a full company dancer contract. Thomas is set to graduate from the associated dance school, Manassas Ballet Academy.
Three years ago, Culpeper dance studio owner Amber Rose reached out to Manassas Ballet. Rose’s studio was closing and she was in search of quality, classical, Vaganova ballet training for two of her students who showed exceptional talent, according to a news release.
Thomas and Trevor Stalcup joined Manassas Ballet Academy at that time. Stalcup, a senior, finished his ballet training at the academy and took company classes as well. He danced the lead male role for the student showcase that year with Lexi Brooks in Coppelia. After graduation, he became a trainee with Richmond Ballet.
Thomas, a sophomore, also joined the academy and continued her training in ballet, pointe and pax de deux as well as the other dance styles offered at the academy. From the beginning, Thomas worked hard, and in 2019 was promoted to Ballet X – a level reserved for only those on the same level as a trainee with the Manassas Ballet Theatre.
Claire continued to work hard, excel and improve, and she performed in most of Manassa Ballet’s 2019-2020 professional performances, according to a news release.
Claire is a senior at Brentsville District High School and will graduate this spring. She has danced the role of Clara in the theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” in 2018 and 2019, and will dance the role of Cinderella in the academy’s student showcase production of “Cinderella” in June.
“Claire is not only a beautiful dancer with a wonderful stage presence, but also, she is a hard worker with a good attitude and a team spirit. We are so happy to welcome her to the Company,” said Amy Wolfe, artistic director for Manassas Ballet Theatre.
Claire Thomas is the sixth student in the past five years to graduate from Manassas Ballet Academy and be offered a contract with a professional dance company.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit founded in 1983 with a mission to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach and the highest level of training.
For more, visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811.
