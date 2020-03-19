The city of Manassas is closing all of its governmental buildings to the public beginning Thursday. City business will continue, but individuals are being asked to call city hall on the phone or to go online.

“It’s a precaution to keep our personnel safe and also our residents safe, it’s out of an abundance of caution,” said Communications Manager Patty Prince, adding that there was no specific action that prompted the decision. “And we have all our services online as well as most of our services can be conducted over the phone.”

In the same announcement, officials also said that there will be no water or electric shutoffs during this “unprecedented pandemic event.”

All events at the Manassas Museum, Parks and Recreation, and the Harris Pavilion are also postponed until April 14 at the earliest.