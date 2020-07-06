Manassas development seeking 109 units near downtown

A development slated to build 109 new residential units near downtown Manassas is moving through the final stages of city approval.
Jefferson Square, a 10-acre development by Woodbridge-based BHP Enterprises, is expected to receive subdivision approval from the city’s Planning Commission on Wednesday, clearing the way for the company to issue project bonds and begin construction at what was once the site of the second Brown School. The current plan calls for 89 town houses and 20 single-family detached homes, according to Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman.
At the intersection of Jefferson and Prince William streets, the site sits just across the Norfolk Southern train tracks from Old Town and a half-mile from the Manassas Virginia Railway Express station.
In 2018, the city council cleared the way for the project by rezoning the area to allow higher-density, mixed-use development with the planning commission’s recommendation. As part of the rezoning, BHP agreed to provide $1.3 million for city schools, public safety and parks.
Matt Arcieri, the city’s director of planning and development, told InsideNoVa that the plan fit nicely into the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan to add residential units in and around downtown. Additionally, it aligns with the city’s priority of more transit-oriented development because of its proximity to the VRE station.
“The downtown plan has always envisioned adding additional residential units and this area is actually part of the downtown by planning,” Arcieri said. “The goal is adding additional residential units that are within walking, biking — within close proximity — to the downtown and … to support our downtown businesses and have an active, vibrant downtown.”
Contact information for the developer was not readily available, but according to the city assessor’s database, BHP Enterprises began purchasing parcels in the area in 2005, though most of the land was bought between 2014 and 2019. According to city records, the developer paid $4.1 million for 10 acres of vacant land. Two more parcels, with two single family homes that are slated for demolition, are not yet listed as being owned by BHP Enterprises.
One of the parcels was formerly the site of the second Brown School of Manassas, a six-room school building built in 1926. According to the planning department’s rezoning report, the school “served as a center for African American education and culture in Manassas until it was abandoned in 1954.” The city sold the property in 1988 to the Tabernacle of Prayer for All People Church with a covenant that the site would be used for a church building, but no such church was ever built. In 2007, the city lifted the covenant to allow for residential development at the site. The plan for the development includes a plaza with a historical marker honoring the Brown School. Additionally, the project includes road, sidewalk and lighting improvements along Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Gregory Bokan, the city’s land development manager, said BHP has not laid out a timeline for the project’s construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.