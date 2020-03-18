With restaurants and stores limiting operations, daily life in Manassas has been completely changed by the coronavirus outbreak, and the city is beginning to chart its way forward in an attempt to stave off resulting budget shortfalls.

On Tuesday, the city declared its own state of emergency, though declined to put in place any of its own rules regarding restaurants and shops. The night before, in an emergency meeting that lasted just nine minutes, the city council laid the groundwork for eliminating the proposed 4 cent real estate tax decrease that had been included in City Manager Patrick Pate’s budget.

When his proposal was made to the council on March 9, businesses in the city, state, and across the nation were still operating as usual. In one week, all of that had changed.

Pate said the emergency declaration allows the city to tap into a pot of $50 billion that was approved by Congress last week to support states and municipalities with costs related to the pandemic. With its approval, the city began tracking every outbreak-related cost to submit for reimbursement when the crisis is over.

“We really have no idea what that’ll be,” Pate said of the city’s total at the end of the outbreak.

But he’s facing a similar situation to that of small and mid-sized cities across Virginia and the nation, in which localities increasingly rely on meals and sales tax revenue to balance budgets.

Manassas, however, has set itself up relatively well to weather the fiscal storm that could come with the pandemic. According to Pate, the city has built up around $18.5 million in reserves that can be tapped in emergency situations like this. Setting the rate at $1.48, should net an additional $2 million for the city’s general fund, and the budget allows for delays in capital project spending if the hole gets too big.

George Mason University economist Terry Clower said he expects real estate tax delinquencies to increase somewhat — a pot of revenue Pate said is absolutely necessary to keep the city government running. But by dedicating 15% of its budget to a reserve fund, Clower said Manassas has positioned itself better than some others.

“We know that the state has been building up their rainy day fund and you would have hoped that during this long [economic] expansion, at some point, local governments would have started building up their rainy day funds, as well,” Clower said.

And Pate said that while his expectation is that revenues will slip during this time, the steep meals revenue decline could be softened by increases elsewhere. If all stores outside of pharmacies and supermarkets are forced to close, sales tax revenue will certainly crater. But for now, Pate said, he’s not sure what the picture looks like. Hardware stores, grocery stores and pharmacies are typically the “primary drivers” of the city’s sales tax, according to Pate.

“The grocery stores and some others probably have done very well with sales tax revenue in the last couple of days,” Pate said.

For restaurants sustaining themselves off takeout alone, Clower says the key is for the federal government to approve some kind of cash payment to individuals, an idea that’s gained traction among some members of Congress in both parties.

If people are going to keep spending and supporting the business community through this time, they’ll need money themselves. Clower also suggested extending unemployment benefits to help workers who move from full-time to part-time work.

“You’re not going to make that person whole, but you should do what you can,” Clower said.