Manassas City Manager Patrick Pate’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year includes a four cent decrease in the property tax rate with property assessments increasing by 6.7%. The proposed $253 million budget (which does not include the city’s commitment to Manassas City Public Schools) was delivered to the council Monday night.
Pate said the hope is that even with the small decrease, city revenues will continue to increase by about 3.5%, and the budget includes a 3% performance pay increase for the average city employee.
Over the last year, residential property tax assessments grew by 5.7% and commercial assessments increased by 8.6%. The city is also benefitting from a bump in new construction. Pate said new construction, including the $2.98 billion expansion of chip manufacturer Micron’s Manassas facility, accounts for more $133 million in new tax revenues. Pate said he believed that was the biggest increase in the city’s history. The 2020 budget counted $50.75 million in new construction revenues.
If approved by the city council, the city would still net a general fund increase of $2 million, though the previous rate would’ve brought in an extra $4 million. If the council decides to adjust the proposed rate, they would need to do so by March 18 to get public feedback.
Pate’s budget does, however, include a 5% increase in water utility costs and a 3% sewer increase. Pate told the council that the average residential homeowner would see a monthly increase of $2.85 in water and sewer costs.
“Stormwater is a major issue that we’re going to have to continue to address,” Pate told the city council Monday night. “We’re facing more and greater challenges based on the Chesapeake Bay regulations.”
The budget also includes an additional $600,000 for shared services agreements with Prince William County, bringing that total to over $12 million. Some of that money will be spent on new positions, like a public defender’s office as mandated by the Virginia General Assembly during its 2020 session. Within that $12 million, though, is a decrease in the cost paid to the Prince William County library system. The total paid by the city would fall from $1.4 million to $1.2 million.
Pate and the city council are still in negotiations with the county about the agreement at the shared Central Library, which expires this summer. According to Pate, the city is prepared to enter into another agreement with the county for construction of a new library within the city limits or exit the agreement, and operate its own library by contracting Library Systems & Services (LS&S), a private for-profit company that runs libraries on behalf of municipalities. Last month, Manassas Park announced that it will leave the Central Library agreement and operate its own library with LS&S.
