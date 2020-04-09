With business largely halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials in Manassas are still waiting for a clear picture of how much damage will be done to the city budget.
On Wednesday night, City Manager Patrick Pate told the council that due to delays in sales and meals tax reporting, the revenue decline nearly a month is still unknown. Based on projections from the Virginia Municipal League and internal city numbers, Pate said the city is expecting to lose between $2 million to $3 million by the end of the fiscal year in June.
Still, Pate said he was hopeful that the city would ultimately break even because of a surplus in revenue before the crisis.
“The first eight months of the (fiscal) year were very good in the city. Our meals tax numbers, our sales tax numbers, we were seeing higher amounts than ever before, so we were already trending well ahead in our budget,” Pate said Wednesday.
The city is also losing out on revenue from the rental of parks and recreation facilities.
Going forward, the revenue picture still looks much different than it did when Pate first delivered his proposed budget to the council at the beginning of March. The manager said he expects revenues to fall between 2% and 4% next year, depending on when life can return to a semblance of normalcy.
Pate is asking the city council to set aside $2 million in spending from the proposed budget, with half of that coming from the portion allocated to schools. Those projects impacted could still be funded if the revenue losses aren’t as significant.
In the meantime, government departments have been asked to make only essential purchases and pause most new hiring.
Originally, Pate’s $253 million proposed budget called for a 3% performance increase for all city employees. On Wednesday, the manager recommended that the increase be left in the budget for now, at least until city staff sees sales and meals tax numbers that will be reported in June.
Still, Pate insists that the city is in a strong financial position because of smart budgeting over the years. With about $18.5 million in a rainy day fund built up over time, it also has the ability to backstop severe losses in a worst case scenario, but for now the council hasn’t made any plans to tap into the reserves.
“I believe that we’re in a very strong financial position as a city, and we have reserves that are in place that we’ve built up,” Pate told InsideNoVa on Tuesday. “Council has made the right decisions to put us in a position to withstand some downturns in the economy.”
Manassas and other municipalities can also expect some relief from the recently-passed CARES Act, the $2 trillion stimulus package enacted in response to the crisis. But how much is yet to be seen. The only municipality large enough to directly access funds from the federal government is Fairfax County. As it is currently understood, smaller localities would have to wait for disbursements made by the state, which will be facing possible shortfalls of its own.
According to Pate, lost tax revenue is rarely compensated by the federal government in cries like the current pandemic. All emergency expenditures, like the cost of additional personal protective equipment, for example, will ultimately be reimbursed, though.
