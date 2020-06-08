Michael Toman came to Saturday’s “What’s Next?” protest in Manassas with nearly 100 names handwritten on a poster.

Some were the names of better-known victims of police killings in recent years, like Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. But the sign also included people whose names haven’t been widely chanted at recent protests. Names like Willie Tillman, an unarmed black man shot to death by an officer in Arkansas in 2016. Or John Crawford III, who in 2014 was fatally shot by police inside an Ohio Walmart as he inspected a BB gun for purchase.

Standing in the sun outside the Manassas Museum to protest police brutality was easy, Toman said. But the preparation was a different story.

“That was the hard part, writing each of these names. I read the story of each of these names. As I was writing them, I was like ‘There are so many names.’ And I know this isn’t even close to all of them. But writing each name was definitely something very powerful. I’m not going to forget these names now.”

Toman was one of hundreds of people who showed up for the protest in front of the Manassas Museum on Saturday, nearly two weeks since Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, leading to a wave of nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

As with most of the protests held in the Prince William County area since Floyd’s death, the event was entirely peaceful. A group of local activists and newfound organizers, black business owners and Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen addressed the assembled crowd.

After kicking off the rally with the pledge of allegiance, 19-year-old organizer Savana Davis questioned whether the words rang true for black Americans?

“Justice for all, right?” she asked. “Who didn’t get justice yet? We haven’t. Who didn’t get justice? Breonna Taylor. Who didn’t get justice? Trayvon Martin. Who didn’t get justice? Tamir Rice.”

The event in Manassas was about what comes after the large protests and rallies, though Saturday’s rallies drew some of the biggest crowds yet around the nation.

Activist Brien Johnson, who grew up in Manassas and had spent the week taking part in protests around the city, said that eventually, the marches would die down, and it would be up to those in attendance to keep the issues of injustice and police mistreatment of black people front and center.

According to Johnson, Saturday’s rally was organized in four days. With more time and more community members coming together, he said, a lot could be accomplished in Manassas.

“I need y’all to do one thing for me,” Johnson told the crowd. “When you’re back in your houses, when you’re back in your schools, when you’re back on your jobs, when you’re back in the church, keep the conversation going. That’s it. That’s the answer, that’s what’s next, keep this conversation going.”

Keen restated the message he’s been delivering since the protests began, which is that his department would not welcome officers like Derek Chauvin, the man charged with second-degree murder for holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

“If you’re not in this job to help people, move on. That is my message. … We cannot wait, you cannot wait, I cannot wait for tragedies to occur and then get together. You have to do this on a daily basis, get involved, make change and make the difference in your community,” Keen said.

With a poster depicting both Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin, Manassas resident Leonard Patterson said he was disappointed to find himself protesting after another black man’s death at the hands of a police officer.

The Baltimore native had returned to his hometown three years ago for the protests following Freddie Gray’s death in the back of a Baltimore police van. With his daughter by his side in Manassas, the 62-year-old said it felt like deja vu.

“Tragically today, three years later, here we are again. We have to realize that we’ve got to some together to make a change,” Patterson said. “My daughter has the same passion that I had three years ago to get out here. It’s quite ironic that these signs were made years ago, but they still can be applied today.”