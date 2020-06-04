The Manassas Welcome Center on I-66, which has been closed since March due to COVID-19, will not be reopening, city officials announced Thursday.
The Virginia Tourism Corporation told the city that it was the least utilized welcome center in the state, according to Manassas Communications Manager Patty Prince. Rather than reopening as a welcome center, the building will be used as a rest stop.
“We were not given an option really,” Prince said.
In an email announcing the site would close permanently, Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small said his office was “disheartened” by the VTC decision.
“It has been a key component of the city’s tourism efforts and its closing will have a negative impact on the city’s Historic Downtown as well as on hospitality-related businesses throughout the city,” Small wrote. “The Welcome Center is strategically located to provide information to travelers who are visiting the Manassas National Battlefield Park, travelers who want a break during a trip and people whose travel destination is in or near the city. This information and direction drives customers to the city, which has a positive fiscal impact on Manassas and its businesses.”
The email also said that the city spends $7,200 annually on a marketing campaign inside the welcome center, which is staffed by VTC employees. Small told InsideNoVa he was not sure how the money might be diverted, but said it would likely go into more digital advertising.
Since the COVID-related shutdown took effect, the city has redirected all of its marketing money into a campaign encouraging people to shop locally. Small said the city was not given any data on how many visitors the center served annually.
VTC Director of Communications Carolina Logan could not be reached for comment.
“What I was told is it was a financial decision, and I don’t know what goes into that decision-making process but … this is the only welcome center that they’re closing coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Small told InsideNoVa. “I had no idea it was in trouble before the pandemic and up until I got a call, we had no idea this was on the chopping block.”
The Historic Manassas visitor center, located inside the old train depot adjacent to the city’s Virginia Railway Express station, will remain in operation.
