A financial push to get Manassas city employees vaccinated against COVID-19 has netted just a 68% vaccination rate among staffers.
The initiative launched at the end of September gave all city employees until Nov. 15 to receive a $300 bonus for submitting documentation of full COVID vaccination (not including boosters). City records show that 68% of the municipal ranks submitted the documentation to receive the bonus.
The 68% figure is slightly higher than the city’s overall vaccination rate, which is among the lowest in all of Northern Virginia. Just 63.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, but that percentage includes children ages 5 to 11 who only recently became eligible for vaccines. All city employees have been eligible for much longer.
Among city staff, the city administration – which includes the offices of the city manager, city attorney, communications, economic development and human resources – has the highest rate, 95%. The Community Development Department – which includes Parks, Culture and Recreation – is just below at 89%.
The least vaccinated departments are Public Works and Engineering at 53%, Public Utilities at 57% and Social Services at 71%. City police were at 71% and Fire and Rescue was at 74%.
City schools were not included in the count, and Manassas City Public Schools communications staff could not be reached. The bonus did appear to have some positive effect on vaccinations. As of Oct. 30, the percentage of employees who’d reported their status was just 53.5%, but some people probably had completed their vaccines already but hadn’t uploaded documentation.
“I would have preferred it to be higher; I think vaccinations are a good thing. I would like to see the vast majority of our employees … more of them, already vaccinated,” City Manager Pat Pate told InsideNoVa. “But that number is still above the numbers that you see in the country and the numbers in Virginia, so I think we’re in pretty good shape moving forward.”
Prince William County employees have not been asked about their vaccination status, according to the county’s communications department. But 60.8% of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Across Virginia, 64.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. In Manassas, 4,583 residents have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. Public health experts say full vaccination and booster shots are the most effective ways at limiting the risk of COVID’s spread and severe illness from the virus.
Pate said the city doesn’t have any other plans to incentivize vaccination among employees other than continuing to make information and education available. The city, like all large employers, is still awaiting directives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on President Joe Biden’s order that all employers with 100 or more workers require vaccinations or regular testing. For now, that rule has been put on hold in the courts.
“If people are waiting to see that there weren’t any side effects on other people, more time gives them more opportunity to see that there are no harrowing side effects,” Pate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.